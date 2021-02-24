Work Server Advice

EvilAlchemist
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2008
- Messages
- 2,713
Getting ready to buy a new server for my work. 15 concurrent users using SQL database software. Have about 200GB of data currently in the database, with growth rate of 0.5 GB per month.
PowerEdge R540 Server
2x Intel Xeon Silver 4215 (2.5G, 8C/16T)
8x 8GB RDIMM
4x 960GB SSD SAS MU in RAID 10
PERC H730P RAID Controller, 2GB
Boss card with raid 1 - 240gb M.2
Overkill or correct configuration?
Want to get this right the first time as it's a small city and can't afford to redo this once purchased.
