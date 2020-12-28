wont start with 4750g.. help

Hi all... So built up a new pc with 4750g as the apu. Cant get it to start...



mobo=b550i and bios is updated to f11p (newest)

cpu=4750g (on the mobo support list of cpu's that work)

mem= coursair vengeance lpx 32gb (on the support list of mem that works)



I have tried everything... Different set of mem sticks, different psu, different bios settings... No good.. Gets the bios screen then as soon as it goes to start windows i get bsod.. and insta reboot.. Doesnt show a error on the screen just a un-smiley face and restarts



I have a 3400g that way laying around-- so put that in.. Starts and works great.. 3400g and 4750g are very similar in the graphics engine -- so id think if one would work the other would too..





Anyone have any thoughts on what the problem could be?