Wonky System Startup Issue

ASUS TUF Z490 Gaming /w WIFI

Intel Core i9 10900K

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (4 x16GB) DDR4 3200

Intel 665p series M.2 2280 2TB NVMe SSD

eVGA GeForce RTX 2080 XC Black

Corsair HX1200i PSU

Corsair iCUE HT150i RGB PRO XT

Corsair Obsidian 750d case

Win 10 Pro

CPU: 35c idle / 70 max

GPU: 55c idle / 78 max

3D Mark Time Spy 1.2 Score: 10584

https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/34929430

I push the power button and it does nothing,

I push the power button again and I can hear the CPU cooler pump start up, then the fans on the radiator engage and then throttle up and it will stay stuck like this. No activity on the motherboard, change in LEDs, no other signs the system is powered on.

If I push the power button again it does nothing. I have to either hold power for 5 seconds or flip the power switch on the PSU.

After a few attempts the behavior changes. It will get a little further and LEDs on various components will start to flicker and then it will power off.

After a few more power on attempts; it will finally power on, normally.

Whole process takes between 2 and 20 minutes. I have been able to get it to start every day, after some trouble.

The steps and behavior are a little different each day, but generally go like this.

Removed RGB LED strips

Temporarily replaced mobo front panel connectors with a third party one (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074891DJP/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1) that I had on hand.

Removing wall power completely for 20 minutes

Shorted the CMOS reset pins and reconfigured the motherboard

Tried using the reset button to recycle the system when its stuck starting up.

