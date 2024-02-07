WOL question - Win11 login

WilliamJones
I have a Win 10 PC at work, and a Win11 laptop at home and would like to access the work PC from home. If I leave the work PC on with AnyViewer running, I am able to access my work computer from home. I also set up WOL, which works well. The place I am stuck is logging in to Windows. Is that possible? If so, how?
BTW, it is easy to test as I take my laptop in to work. Another part of the question is - if I get this to work (testing at work on the same network), is it possible to log in from home?
