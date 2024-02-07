WOL question - Win11 login

You need to go through your companies IT.



By WOL you mean wake on lan? How do you wake it from outside the network? Basically either can remote into the computer through a third party software like TeamViewer, AnyViewer, etc... which will work from anywhere, or if you're doing RDP you have to be on LAN or establish a VPN between computers (something like ZeroTier or Tailscale being easiest.) Also need Pro versions of Windows for incoming RDP (unless you want to use / fight with the grey area RDPWrapper).



Again I wouldn't pursue any of this without talking to your IT team and if they want you to have access they should facilitate it for you.