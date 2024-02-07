WOL question - Win11 login

I have a Win 10 PC at work, and a Win11 laptop at home and would like to access the work PC from home. If I leave the work PC on with AnyViewer running, I am able to access my work computer from home. I also set up WOL, which works well. The place I am stuck is logging in to Windows. Is that possible? If so, how?
BTW, it is easy to test as I take my laptop in to work. Another part of the question is - if I get this to work (testing at work on the same network), is it possible to log in from home?
 
You need to go through your companies IT.

By WOL you mean wake on lan? How do you wake it from outside the network? Basically either can remote into the computer through a third party software like TeamViewer, AnyViewer, etc... which will work from anywhere, or if you're doing RDP you have to be on LAN or establish a VPN between computers (something like ZeroTier or Tailscale being easiest.) Also need Pro versions of Windows for incoming RDP (unless you want to use / fight with the grey area RDPWrapper).

Again I wouldn't pursue any of this without talking to your IT team and if they want you to have access they should facilitate it for you.
 
And hopefully a good IT has these features locked unless the end user has permission. But yes either way clear it by the It dept
 
