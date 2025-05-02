Armenius
Neat little retro fantasy FPS that looks like a spiritual successor to Catacomb 3D from Apogee and Emberheart Games. I saw Civvie talk about the early access in a roundup a few months ago and now it has a full release. There are creative ways you need to use your magic to unlock paths through the levels and find secrets.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1715590/Wizordum/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWdXt5swD2A
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0VLb0Rzajs
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s97Kuvjipno
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcMhyxqLMOY
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeTOLo9qEew
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3F6WL1j52I&t=381s
