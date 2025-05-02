  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Neat little retro fantasy FPS that looks like a spiritual successor to Catacomb 3D from Apogee and Emberheart Games. I saw Civvie talk about the early access in a roundup a few months ago and now it has a full release. There are creative ways you need to use your magic to unlock paths through the levels and find secrets.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1715590/Wizordum/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWdXt5swD2A


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0VLb0Rzajs


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s97Kuvjipno


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcMhyxqLMOY


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeTOLo9qEew


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3F6WL1j52I&t=381s
 
