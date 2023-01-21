With four m.2 slots and two drives, does it matter which m.2 slots I install my drives into?

I have an Asus ROG Strix AM5 X670E-A motherboard, which has four m.2 slots. Two are PCIE 5.0 x4, and I guess they run off the CPU. The other two slots are PCIE 4.0 x4, and they run off the X670 chipset. None of the slots share bandwidth with anything else.



I have two Hynix P41 m.2 drives, which are PCIe 4.0. So, I was thinking I could install them in the PCIe 4.0 slots, and save the PCIe 5.0 slots for potential future PCIe 5.0 m.2 drives.



On the other hand, the first PCIe 5.0 slot will get covered by the CPU cooler. So, if I use it now, I can leave one PCIe 5.0 and one PCIe 4.0 m.2 slot unused and easily accessible for the future.



How should I decide which slots to use up first, if there is any rule to it? And should I remove the thermal sticker on the Hynix P41 drives when installing them under the mobo's thermal shroud?





Also, is there any good reason I should do RAID 0 with the Hynix P41 drives? I'll have additional SATA SSDs for file backups.