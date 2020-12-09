My home internet now consists of a cheapo ZTE Blade cellphone running a hotspot ( On Visible unlimited plan ) and an old Cradlepoint CTR35 travel router set to run WIFI as WAN.. I live out in the sticks and this provides me with 5 mbps down and 2 up. The problem is the CTR35 crashes and looses the connection a lot. The router needs to be turned off and then back on. When the router goes inop, the phone still shows the router as connected so I know it's on the end of the travel router.. Sometimes the router shows connected but there is actually no connection. It's from 2012 or so, just something I had in storage which worked.



I found a TP Link WISP router on Ebay for $20 that I think will do what I want and keep the connection. I need something that will act as a DHCP server so that the phone only see's one client. Never actually used or even heard of a WISP router but I think it's the smoking gun.



The only other thing I know I can do is use a $350 MOFI 4500 with the TTL set to 65 but that is 100% against Visible TOS. Any other idea's in case the WISP router does not work? It's only Wireless N 300mbps but I only stream SD content even from my plex server.