Wireless USB: Does it Exist?

So, I am looking for a hardware wireless usb solution. In essence, I want to plug a simple dongle into my PC, and have a hub somewhere close by that is USB and can wirelessly connect to that dongle. I do not want to use software other than simple drivers. Every solution I keep coming across is USB over WIFI and requires you to install proprietary software to "take control" of the usb device as if it were shared with multiple computers. I am simply looking to go from computer to device as if it were directly plugged into the PC. I did find WUSB, but that seems to be a now defunct standard.



Thoughts?