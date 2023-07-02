Wireless Mouse Stopped Working

I have 2 identical laptops with two identical wireless mice. They have worked flawlessly in close proximity for years, without interference.

Today one of the mouse stopped working: I see the pointer on the screen, but it is frozen and there is no other response to the mouse.

Both mice work on both computers with one of the bluetooth adapters, neither works with the other adapter on either computer. This suggests a bad adapter.

I have a third, different mouse, which does not work on either computer with any of the adapters, includin its own. That makes for 2 bad adapters.

Are these adapters prone to sudden failure for no reason?
Are they interchangeable -- do they work with any mouse? If so, how don't they interfere when they are close?
Will any new adapter do -- anything should I pay attentio to when I order? They range from $15 to <$1 -- makes any difference?
 
you have tried new batteries right?
which mice? if they are logictech with unifi/logi bolt dongles you can re-pair them to a new donngle no prob and should work fine near each other. other types, not so much.
1688317501839.png
 
