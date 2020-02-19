Wireless gamepad not working

K

Kecso93

n00b
Joined
Feb 19, 2020
Messages
2
I have bought 2 wireless game controller. (Hama urage vendetta 2)
It works perfect with my laptop. Real plug and play.
When I connect to my PC (MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard), the PC recognizes, says everything Ok, but when I try the test at gamepad settings, nothing happens. I think the pc recognize the usb stick, but the controller can't connect (all leds are flashing)
What should I do? I tried every usb slot. And the USB slots are working perfect with pendrives and portable winchesters.
Windows is the same ad in the laptop. All drivers of the motherboard, gamepad, windows is installed. Wireless mouse works perfect too.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
15,869
Kecso93 said:
I have bought 2 wireless game controller. (Hama urage vendetta 2)
It works perfect with my laptop. Real plug and play.
When I connect to my PC (MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard), the PC recognizes, says everything Ok, but when I try the test at gamepad settings, nothing happens. I think the pc recognize the usb stick, but the controller can't connect (all leds are flashing)
What should I do? I tried every usb slot. And the USB slots are working perfect with pendrives and portable winchesters.
Windows is the same ad in the laptop. All drivers of the motherboard, gamepad, windows is installed. Wireless mouse works perfect too.
Click to expand...
look in device manger to see if they are listed as "unknown" with an !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top