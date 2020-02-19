Wireless gamepad not working

I have bought 2 wireless game controller. (Hama urage vendetta 2)

It works perfect with my laptop. Real plug and play.

When I connect to my PC (MSI B450 Tomahawk Max motherboard), the PC recognizes, says everything Ok, but when I try the test at gamepad settings, nothing happens. I think the pc recognize the usb stick, but the controller can't connect (all leds are flashing)

What should I do? I tried every usb slot. And the USB slots are working perfect with pendrives and portable winchesters.

Windows is the same ad in the laptop. All drivers of the motherboard, gamepad, windows is installed. Wireless mouse works perfect too.