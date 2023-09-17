Wireless Android Auto device: MotorolaSound MA1

If you have a vehicle with Android Auto interface, this device allows you to change the wired connection to wireless. I started using it about a week ago, and it is so much more convenient to just get into the car and not have to plug phone each time. Everything is up and running before you even put the car in reverse. Functionality is the same as if plugged in with wire.The setup process requires plugging phone into car, booting up Android Auto. Once it is up and running, you disconnect phone from car and replace it with the MotorolaSound MA1. Connect phone to new bluetooth network and connection is done. The device stays plugged in to the port and from then its just a matter of getting into vehicle. Using Android Auto uses more power, so not being plugged in it does have its drawbacks.