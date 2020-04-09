Wireless and cable gaming mouse, for Logictech fan boy.

Looking for a gaming mouse, owned a few Logitechs.

-Revolution MX, and it portable version, the VX.

-g700

Would like another g700 or the g700s. But, seeing the g700 and g700s no longer made and new stick is asinine pricey do to demand.....



Anyone use a like mouse or Logitech clone that can be used wireless or plugged in? Prefer the battery to be rechargeable AA.



Edit, see the g602, anyone use it? Doesn't have much click on the wheel which I like on the g700, including the free spin.