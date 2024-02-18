WireGuard - public-private key pair vs session keys

OpenSource Ghost
Feb 14, 2022
200
I want to dump my VPN app and just use the official WireGuard for Windows program, but what bothers me is that WireGuard for Windows vividly displays public and private key pair in its UI without any asterisks or attempts to hide it. Such key pair would not be enough to compromise or intercept WireGuard connection, would it? From what I understand, the session keys are the ones responsible for encrypting WireGuard traffic and such keys are rotated and not visible in WireGuard UI.