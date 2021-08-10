Wired/Wireless AP?

I want to start off by saying I'm network stupid. I can setup a wireless router and do some basic troubleshooting and that's about the range of my expertise here.



The situation: I have Mediacom cable, the modem is setup in Room A (RA), I used to have my office in RA but moved to Room B (RB) for comfort reasons (RB is a larger room, has a ceiling fan, is on the shady side of the house, etc). This is an old house, I could always hire an electrician to come out and sort this out but that's a last resort. I'm on Wifi in RB, I prefer to be wired but it's not possible to run an ethernet cable from RA to RB as they are on opposite sides of the house.



What I want to do: I know I have an old WiFi router in my closet somewhere, is it possible to turn that into an AP (is that even the right term for it?) and connect it to my existing WiFi network and put it next to my PC in RB and then have a wired connection from my PC to this 2nd router/AP? Is that even a thing? Would that provide a better connection or be beneficial in any way?