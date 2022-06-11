Wired mouse that accepts the best switches?

I see people upgrade their "professional" gaming mice with new switches and I want in. I don't want to pay for a gaming mouse, however. I don't have an internet connection with zeptosecond-response times, and even if I did, my eyes don't.For years I've been replacing my mice switches with these little tarts from digikey:I think every mouse I've opened up recently sported one of these little toots. They're rated at 5 million actuations, but I feel like there's no way I click that much before they start failing.That leads me to looking for dust-proof switches, because I think loost particles is what's causing premature failures in these bastards.Enter the TTC Dust-proof Gold. Gold.Oooooh, pretty! Ok, I don't give a flip how they look, and even if I did, they're hidden once installed, but they do look neat. More importantly, they're rated at 30 million actuations. How, if at all, that compares to how the 5 million the pannys are rated, I don't know. If you look at switch rating specs, it gets as messy as rating speaker power handling and amplifier power output.Problem is, I generally see people popping these into mice that run between $50 - $300. Anyone know of a $25 or below option that accomodates this different, longer form-factor switch?