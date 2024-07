Wiping / sanitize laptop (NVME) before returning

You could do the windows refresh/reset jig, image the drive, zero the free space on the image (there are probably tools that can do this), then wipe the drive and write the image back.edit: virt-sparcify is one tool which can zero free space in a disk image. https://access.redhat.com/documenta...oyment_and_administration_guide/virt-sparsify Edit2: nvm, it just makes the image files sparse, which means any zeros in the images aren't written as data on the physical disk. Any non-zero data (even if unused) will still be written to disk. You would have to boot up a vm, zero the disk and do a trim command...which I guess would be the same as zeroing and trimming the physical disk in the first place.What I don't know is if a trim'd disk immediately zeros the cells or if it's done over time.