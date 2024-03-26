Wiping / sanitize laptop (NVME) before returning

I need to return a laptop, but want to wipe personal data before resetting Windows 11.
Would the following effectively sanitize personal data?
  • Delete personal files
  • Empty recycling bin
  • Run h2testw - "all available space"
  • I believe it leaves test files behind; search and delete them.
  • Use Windows 11 Optimize Drive -> Optimize (trim)
I realize NVME have spare / overhead space that cannot be sanitized, but this is the best I can think of.
Another option is downloading BCWipe trial and follow their SSD file wiping procedures.

Edit: Found the easiest method; select "clean the drive fully" during Windows 11 rest.
 
You could do the windows refresh/reset jig, image the drive, zero the free space on the image (there are probably tools that can do this), then wipe the drive and write the image back.

edit: virt-sparcify is one tool which can zero free space in a disk image. https://access.redhat.com/documenta...oyment_and_administration_guide/virt-sparsify

Edit2: nvm, it just makes the image files sparse, which means any zeros in the images aren't written as data on the physical disk. Any non-zero data (even if unused) will still be written to disk. You would have to boot up a vm, zero the disk and do a trim command...which I guess would be the same as zeroing and trimming the physical disk in the first place.

What I don't know is if a trim'd disk immediately zeros the cells or if it's done over time.
 
Just found out Windows 11 reset has a "clean the drive fully" option.
That should be good enough on it's own. Makes my life easier.
Thanks all.
 
That's fine. They're not going to care. If the manufacturer/reseller is going to turn around and resell it somehow they're going to reimage the SSD regardless. Your only concern is protecting/wiping your personal data.


I'm not familiar with this option. Make damn sure it does what the name implies.
 
