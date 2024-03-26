Wiping / sanitize laptop (NVME) before returning

I need to return a laptop, but want to wipe personal data before resetting Windows 11.
Would the following effectively sanitize personal data?
Another option is downloading BCWipe trial and follow their SSD file wiping procedures.
Edit: Found the easiest method; select "clean the drive fully" during Windows 11 rest.
- Delete personal files
- Empty recycling bin
- Run h2testw - "all available space"
- I believe it leaves test files behind; search and delete them.
- Use Windows 11 Optimize Drive -> Optimize (trim)
