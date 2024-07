Windows XP and Windows 11 on one computer

Ray 1946 said: I have a Asus Expert Centre D700SC computer with Windows 11 installed when bought. What I am trying to do is fit another hdd ( done ) and install windows XP onto it.

I am unable to set the boot to the usb drive that has got windows XP on it. I have managed to set the boot on other computers before, but am unable to do so on this one. Click to expand...

You won't be able to install XP onto a modern computer because of all of the changes to the boot strap process which has completely changed since XP. Plus, you won't be able to find XP drivers.Before going through all this rigmarole I list below, just try installing the application on 11 first to see what happens.If you have applications that won't work natively on 11 and require XP, use a free virtualization application to run XP in a VM and install the programs that require it in that. If the programs are games that require 3D acceleration, that is a different process but since you said applications and not games I'm assuming that is not the case.What the other user is referring to XP in a VM is called XP Mode which allows you to launch XP application on 7 and make it appear they are running natively but were actually in an XP VM. That means the applications opened and looked normal on 7 but were not actually running on 7. Some very old programs are hard coded to look for specific OS components which required this feature (I had to use it for 1 application back in the day). I don't think you can use XP Mode on 11, it was specifically for 7 and was a separate download.On a modern computer, you can use something like Virtual Box Seemless Mode or VMWare Workstation Unity to get a similar experience. This is an older article but will talk more about it. https://www.howtogeek.com/171145/us...amlessly-run-programs-from-a-virtual-machine/ and this https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-set-up-windows-xp-emulator-for-windows-10-4772549