Windows XP and Windows 11 on one computer

R

Ray 1946

n00b
Joined
Feb 23, 2024
Messages
16
I have a Asus Expert Centre D700SC computer with Windows 11 installed when bought. What I am trying to do is fit another hdd ( done ) and install windows XP onto it.
I am unable to set the boot to the usb drive that has got windows XP on it. I have managed to set the boot on other computers before, but am unable to do so on this one.
 
Nope. Windows Vista 7 10 and 11 are similar. It’s why Microsoft had a compatibility mode that was a VM in win 7
 
Ray 1946 said:
I have a Asus Expert Centre D700SC computer with Windows 11 installed when bought. What I am trying to do is fit another hdd ( done ) and install windows XP onto it.
I am unable to set the boot to the usb drive that has got windows XP on it. I have managed to set the boot on other computers before, but am unable to do so on this one.
Click to expand...
You won't be able to install XP onto a modern computer because of all of the changes to the boot strap process which has completely changed since XP. Plus, you won't be able to find XP drivers.

Before going through all this rigmarole I list below, just try installing the application on 11 first to see what happens.

If you have applications that won't work natively on 11 and require XP, use a free virtualization application to run XP in a VM and install the programs that require it in that. If the programs are games that require 3D acceleration, that is a different process but since you said applications and not games I'm assuming that is not the case.

What the other user is referring to XP in a VM is called XP Mode which allows you to launch XP application on 7 and make it appear they are running natively but were actually in an XP VM. That means the applications opened and looked normal on 7 but were not actually running on 7. Some very old programs are hard coded to look for specific OS components which required this feature (I had to use it for 1 application back in the day). I don't think you can use XP Mode on 11, it was specifically for 7 and was a separate download.

On a modern computer, you can use something like Virtual Box Seemless Mode or VMWare Workstation Unity to get a similar experience. This is an older article but will talk more about it. https://www.howtogeek.com/171145/us...amlessly-run-programs-from-a-virtual-machine/ and this https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-set-up-windows-xp-emulator-for-windows-10-4772549
 
Last edited:
I have a computer that has three OSs. Win XP, Win 7 and Win 10. I don't know if you are going to find supported hardware to cross over from XP to 11.
I did mine with switches to turn off power to the drives I didn't what to use and this made the systems simple and no way of cross contamination.
I used a I5-3570K as I believe this was the last that was still XP compatible. There may be other ways around that. And you may be able to fool 11 into working on non-compatible hardware.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top