Windows Updates cause file sharing to stop working, every time.

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
I'm beginning to think I'm doing something wrong with my setup... In order to get file sharing to work, I turn off password protected sharing, and share a couple key folders "read only" with "everyone". I also have to turn on something i dont remember on each computer deep inside the network settings that I have to go looking for every time.
Since i'm now sharing this with the world, I might add password protected sharing, but why does this keep changing on me? What am I doing wrong?

The idea is to be able to go get files from other computers when desired only. No need to save items onto other machines.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
i used to have this issue but its beens fine for months now. there are my settings under control panel>network and sharing>advanced

1630962179261.png


1630962243967.png

the 40 bit was to let an old win7 system talk to 10, dont think its needed but it shows that the setting is sticking, on my system at least. also make sure you dont have a 3rd party a/v messing with it.
 
travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Yeah, my settings are all similar. Its the buried one I need to find.. I'll post a snapshot when I find it. PITA.
 
