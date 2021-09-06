Windows Updates cause file sharing to stop working, every time.

I'm beginning to think I'm doing something wrong with my setup... In order to get file sharing to work, I turn off password protected sharing, and share a couple key folders "read only" with "everyone". I also have to turn on something i dont remember on each computer deep inside the network settings that I have to go looking for every time.
Since i'm now sharing this with the world, I might add password protected sharing, but why does this keep changing on me? What am I doing wrong?
The idea is to be able to go get files from other computers when desired only. No need to save items onto other machines.
