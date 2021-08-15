Windows Update Error 0x800f0922 With Solution (Server 2019)

Error [0x01803e] CSI 000000b0 (F) Failed execution of queue item Installer: HTTP Installer ({86fee01a-954a-11df-bc0c-cea7dfd72085}) with HRESULT HRESULT_FROM_WIN32(1058). Failure will not be ignored: A rollback will be initiated after all the operations in the installer queue are completed; installer is reliable[gle=0x80004005] Click to expand...

Posting this here since my web search results weren't very helpful or I ended up with a different solution.I was receiving error 0x800f0922 when trying to install the 2021-08 KB5005030 update on Server 2019 (2021-08 .NET update also failed with same error), this is what I found in C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log:Hmmm... I had recently pushed the SCCM client (with BranchCache enabled) to these test servers and we found that the BranchCache service (installed with the SCCM client) conflicted with a vendor process running on the servers. In the process of figuring that out, then vendor changed a registry value to work around the issue and get their process going:HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\HTTP'Start' was set to '4' to work around the issue. The default value appears to be '3'.After removing the SCCM client a couple months ago, it left behind the BranchCache service, so I stopped and disabled that service to ensure it wasn't going to conflict with the vendor process when I switched that reg value back, I then set the 'Start' value back to '3' and rebooted the servers. I reran the updates and they were successful after three previously failed attempts.What's interesting is that the 2021-07 updates applied fine with Start=4, so I guess 2021-08 had a different dependency that didn't jive with that value. Regardless, be careful where you're deploying the SCCM client with BranchCache enabled, it's probably best that you just don't have the BranchCache option enabled for your server client policy or machine collections.