Windows time runs fast after sleep

I've been running a 7900X and Asus B650E (MicroCenter bundle) for a few months now. With Expo set in bios everything was fine until last week when Windows started blue screening with corrupt kernel errors. Then the PC wouldn't even post, only in safe mode. The only way to get it running stably since then was to set everything to manual and just not change any settings. So now my memory is running at 4800 instead of the 6000 it's supposedly rated for. On cold boots everything is fine. But after waking from sleep the clock in Windows runs fast. The longer the machine is on the further off it gets; I've seen it 9 or 10 minutes fast before Windows re-syncs.



What might cause this?