Windows Storport Errors in Event Log

I'm having a rough time of it -- getting a fair amount of event 549 errors in the vent log related to storage errors.

Code: 
This is the first instance of the error seen during this time period                     
on Storport Device (Port = 0, Path = 0, Target = 0, Lun = 0) whose Corresponding Class Disk Device Guid is {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}:                     
The request opcode was 0xA0 and completed with SrbStatus 0x5 and ScsiStatus 0x0.                     
The sense code was (0x0,0x0,0x0).                     
The io latency was 0 ms.

Code: 
This is the first instance of the error seen during this time period                     
on Storport Device (Port = 0, Path = 5, Target = 1, Lun = 0) whose Corresponding Class Disk Device Guid is {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}:                     
The request opcode was 0xA0 and completed with SrbStatus 0x21 and ScsiStatus 0x0.                     
The sense code was (0x0,0x0,0x0).                     
The io latency was 0 ms.

Here are just two of the events.

Is there a way to identify which drive is at fault?

My backups seem to be running without issue. How come they are running without a problem. They are image backups, so supposedly it would complain if it couldn't read a drive.
 
It is the storage driver complaining about something. Do you have just SSD in the box? Do you have a SAS HBA with drives connected? First, check the SMART on any of your SSD/Direct connect HDD and see if anything is amiss there. Second, make sure your BIOS/UEFI is current. Do you have other errors in Event Viewer regarding any storage issues?
 
I will have to answer these one-by-one so I can address them correctly. I have 1 SSD, 1 HDD (Internal) and 1 USB Attached HDD.

What I am very confused about is the following.

When I query DISKPART with "DETAIL DISK" on each drive, I get the same Path, Target and LUN ID. I'm not heavy into storage systems, so I might not be understanding this correctly, but I do NOT find drive that has a target of "5" as in shown in the event log. Does the path refer to a particular volume?

Code: 
Samsung SSD 860 PRO 256GB
Disk ID: {5738CE83-D95A-4E5D-B17B-8C7996C6BCBD}
Type   : SATA
Status : Online
Path   : 0
Target : 0
LUN ID : 0
Location Path : PCIROOT(0)#PCI(1F02)#ATA(C00T00L00)
Current Read-only State : No
Read-only  : No
Boot Disk  : Yes
Pagefile Disk  : Yes
Hibernation File Disk  : No
Crashdump Disk  : Yes
Clustered Disk  : No

  Volume ###  Ltr  Label        Fs     Type        Size     Status     Info
  ----------  ---  -----------  -----  ----------  -------  ---------  --------
  Volume 1     C   Local        NTFS   Partition    237 GB  Healthy    Boot
  Volume 2                      FAT32  Partition    100 MB  Healthy    System
  Volume 3                      NTFS   Partition    546 MB  Healthy    Hidden

Here's the bottom line. I don't care if the events show up, but am I correct in assuming that IF the events show up, that particular event ID is NOT fatal, correct? Meaning, it does NOT mean that data was lost, it just means that it took much longer for the data to be read.

If my backup software successfully read each bit, then I am good to go for now, is that a fair assumption?

When you say "check the SMART on each". Which tool would you recommend I use for this? CDI? (CrystalDiskInfo).
 
Here's a dump of all the StorPort - Operational provider events within the last 24 hours.

I have also attached a more complete report with all of the columns visible.


Event TimeRecord IDEvent IDLevelTaskKeywordsProcess IDThread ID
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1370523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1371549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1372523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1373523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1374523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1375523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.165 PM1376523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:14:49.169 PM1377534ErrorMiniport logs an error. (17)Event logged by Miniport
3/29/2024 12:14:49.169 PM1378549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 12:14:51.631 PM1383549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1384523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1385549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1386523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1387523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1388523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1389523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.149 PM1390523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 12:19:20.154 PM1391534ErrorMiniport logs an error. (17)Event logged by Miniport
3/29/2024 12:19:20.154 PM1392549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 12:19:22.616 PM1397549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 12:33:00.006 PM1401549ErrorPort (201)Read request9647576
3/29/2024 1:06:18.024 PM1402523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing41212
3/29/2024 1:06:18.024 PM1403549ErrorPort (201)Read request41212
3/29/2024 1:06:18.024 PM1404523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing41212
3/29/2024 1:06:18.024 PM1405523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing41212
3/29/2024 1:06:18.024 PM1406523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing41212
3/29/2024 1:06:18.029 PM1407534ErrorMiniport logs an error. (17)Event logged by Miniport
3/29/2024 1:06:18.029 PM1408549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1409523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1410549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1411523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1412523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1413523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1414523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.134 PM1415523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing48
3/29/2024 1:20:36.138 PM1416534ErrorMiniport logs an error. (17)Event logged by Miniport
3/29/2024 1:20:36.138 PM1417549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:20:38.647 PM1422549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:20:40.791 PM1423549ErrorPort (201)Read request752760
3/29/2024 1:31:02.386 PM1424523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing43832
3/29/2024 1:31:02.386 PM1425549ErrorPort (201)Read request43832
3/29/2024 1:31:02.386 PM1426523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing43832
3/29/2024 1:31:02.386 PM1427523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing43832
3/29/2024 1:31:02.386 PM1428523ErrorPort (201)Event logged by Command tracing43832
3/29/2024 1:31:02.388 PM1429534ErrorMiniport logs an error. (17)Event logged by Miniport39561120
3/29/2024 1:32:14.120 PM1434549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:32:18.481 PM1435549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:32:18.484 PM1436549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:32:18.494 PM1440549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:32:20.762 PM1441549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:33:43.151 PM1442549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:33:47.513 PM1443549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:33:47.517 PM1444549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:33:47.525 PM1448549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:33:49.746 PM1449549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:38:04.135 PM1450549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:38:08.498 PM1451549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:38:08.501 PM1452549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:38:08.509 PM1456549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:38:10.762 PM1457549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:49:09.839 PM1461549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:54:00.151 PM1462549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:54:04.513 PM1463549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:54:04.516 PM1464549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:54:04.524 PM1468549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 1:54:07.183 PM1469549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 1:56:33.215 PM1470549ErrorPort (201)Read request46132
3/29/2024 2:08:05.716 PM1471549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 2:08:07.044 PM1472549ErrorPort (201)Read request46124
3/29/2024 2:20:04.949 PM1473549ErrorPort (201)Read request46056
3/29/2024 2:27:19.182 PM1477549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 2:27:22.137 PM1478549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 2:27:22.140 PM1479549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 2:27:22.148 PM1483549ErrorPort (201)Read request48
3/29/2024 2:27:24.387 PM1484549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 2:32:16.240 PM1485549ErrorPort (201)Read request46064
3/29/2024 2:49:23.819 PM1489549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 4:05:26.750 PM1492549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 5:10:00.861 PM1495549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 6:15:33.932 PM1498549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 7:24:01.725 PM1501549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 8:32:42.196 PM1504549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 9:12:36.924 PM1507549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 10:48:32.403 PM1510549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/29/2024 11:48:32.417 PM1513549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 12:48:32.426 AM1516549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 1:48:32.424 AM1519549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 2:48:32.438 AM1522549ErrorPort (201)Read request41725972
3/30/2024 3:48:32.437 AM1525549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 4:48:32.455 AM1528549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 6:48:32.470 AM1531549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 7:48:32.480 AM1534549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 8:38:55.709 AM1537549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 9:49:01.768 AM1540549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 9:49:05.842 AM1541549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 10:57:58.254 AM1544549ErrorPort (201)Read request
3/30/2024 11:25:53.274 AM1547549ErrorPort (201)Read request6260232
 

An interesting turn of events: I don't know what prompted me to try this, but I shutdown the system, unplugged all SATA cables and examined them. A few interesting finds ...

The cables seemed fine. I had three, one for the SSD, another for the internal HDD and yet a third for the CD-RW drive.

Something caught my eye about the one running to the CD drive. It did not have a clip on it, which in and of itself proves nothing, but still, I thought it might be an older cable and possibly there might be some connectivity issues.

At the time, it didn't really surprise me, but I replaced both the SSD and HDD SATA cables with fresh ones that ALL had clips.

I left the SATA cable for the CD-ROM drive and put everything back together.

Once booted, I didn't see any major changes and I was still occasionally getting errors in the event log.

So, I shutdown again and unplugged the SATA cable for the CD-RW drive.

I then re-booted and: As of now, almost one hour, no StorPort errors of any kind -- at least from that channel.

To FURTHER confirm my suspicions, take a look at this:
Screenshot (4).png


Take a look at the VendorID. That is the LG drive.

To finally drive the point home, I also ran across this event, which shows that connectivity was an issue. To be clear, none of these drives were removed physically, but I think this event shows that at the electrical level something was going on.

Screenshot (5).png


I'm going to monitor things for another 12 hours and just make sure, but I think this was the problem all along.
 
