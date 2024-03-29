Windows Storport Errors in Event Log

An interesting turn of events: I don't know what prompted me to try this, but I shutdown the system, unplugged all SATA cables and examined them. A few interesting finds ...The cables seemed fine. I had three, one for the SSD, another for the internal HDD and yet a third for the CD-RW drive.Something caught my eye about the one running to the CD drive. It did not have a clip on it, which in and of itself proves nothing, but still, I thought it might be an older cable and possibly there might be some connectivity issues.At the time, it didn't really surprise me, but I replaced both the SSD and HDD SATA cables with fresh ones that ALL had clips.I left the SATA cable for the CD-ROM drive and put everything back together.Once booted, I didn't see any major changes and I was still occasionally getting errors in the event log.So, I shutdown again and unplugged the SATA cable for the CD-RW drive.I then re-booted and: As of now, almost one hour, no StorPort errors of any kind -- at least from that channel.To FURTHER confirm my suspicions, take a look at this:Take a look at the VendorID. That is the LG drive.To finally drive the point home, I also ran across this event, which shows that connectivity was an issue. To be clear, none of these drives were removed physically, but I think this event shows that at the electrical level something was going on.I'm going to monitor things for another 12 hours and just make sure, but I think this was the problem all along.