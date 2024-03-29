Windows Storport Errors in Event Log

I'm having a rough time of it -- getting a fair amount of event 549 errors in the vent log related to storage errors.
Here are just two of the events.
Is there a way to identify which drive is at fault?
My backups seem to be running without issue. How come they are running without a problem. They are image backups, so supposedly it would complain if it couldn't read a drive.
Code:
This is the first instance of the error seen during this time period
on Storport Device (Port = 0, Path = 0, Target = 0, Lun = 0) whose Corresponding Class Disk Device Guid is {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}:
The request opcode was 0xA0 and completed with SrbStatus 0x5 and ScsiStatus 0x0.
The sense code was (0x0,0x0,0x0).
The io latency was 0 ms.
Code:
This is the first instance of the error seen during this time period
on Storport Device (Port = 0, Path = 5, Target = 1, Lun = 0) whose Corresponding Class Disk Device Guid is {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}:
The request opcode was 0xA0 and completed with SrbStatus 0x21 and ScsiStatus 0x0.
The sense code was (0x0,0x0,0x0).
The io latency was 0 ms.
