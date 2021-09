Hi all, I had to grab a key for Windows for an emergency laptop build I am doing for one of our new teachers that we just hired. We are a Server 2016/19 shop running 10 VMs and two Physical Datacenter 2016 servers. I was planning on upgrading our 2016 Datacenter servers to 2019 over XMAS until I saw that Server 2022 was just posted!!! Anyone use it yet? I wonder if I can use it in place of Windows 11 not being supported on my Intel 5960x CPU.



Any stories?