Windows Server 2019 Sluggish

Hi All - quick question on the off chance some of you have run into this issue.

We recently re-imaged one of our server machines - after the imaging all is well. However, when we apply the latest updates from MS, the performance is very sluggish (for example, it can take 10-15 seconds to launch notepad).



Once an application is actually 'executing' the performance is as-expected, but the launch process is where things seem to be bogging down.

If anybody has seen anything like this, any input or thoughts would be appreciated!