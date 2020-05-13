Windows Server 2019 + Hyper-V + Remote Desktop Services

I have a Hyper-V 2019 Server



The Hyper-V server will host VM desktops (maybe VDI)

Multiple users will be connecting the the VM desktops (internally)



Which role services do I need to install for this scenario ?



From what I have found I have to have

remote desktop virtualization host

installed



but what about (can these be installed on the hyper-v server)

(the hyper-v server is merely a member server)

remote desktop connection broker

remote desktop gateway

remote desktop licensing

remote desktop session host

remote desktop web access



Thank you for your help...