Windows Server 2019 + Hyper-V + Remote Desktop Services

I have a Hyper-V 2019 Server

The Hyper-V server will host VM desktops (maybe VDI)
Multiple users will be connecting the the VM desktops (internally)

Which role services do I need to install for this scenario ?

From what I have found I have to have
remote desktop virtualization host
installed

but what about (can these be installed on the hyper-v server)
(the hyper-v server is merely a member server)
remote desktop connection broker
remote desktop gateway
remote desktop licensing
remote desktop session host
remote desktop web access

Thank you for your help...
 
