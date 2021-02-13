Windows Server 2012 R2 switching to ACHI after installing with IDE enabled in the BIOS

Anybody who has ever done this knows you won't get back into Windows. I went searching for a solution and found tons of them and they all involved editing a registry entry that does not exist in Windows Server 2012 R2. So I kept looking and stumbled upon this web page -Answer was as simple as rebooting the server, go into the BIOS, change the SATA controller to ACHI. Then boot the server into safe mode. Then do a normal reboot. Problem solved.I spent hours on this problem so I thought I'd post it here it hopes that it might save some other poor soul some time, grief and aggravation.