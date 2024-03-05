Windows Sandbox alternatives

OpenSource Ghost
I want to sandbox just a couple of applications running on Windows 10, but they both utilize drivers that require full memory access. Software-based solution (IPC, COM, Window, Classes isolation), such as Sandboxie, does not work with drivers. Can Windows Sandbox isolate programs that use their own kernel drivers? I know Windows Sandbox creates a brand new environment for each box, but what if I want to preserve settings and configuration files for sandboxed applications and not have it create new environment each time? There is that and AFAIK Window Sandbox is also slow.