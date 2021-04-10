Windows on ARM: a few questions

Does anyone have experience with Windows on an ARM device? I'm heavily considering getting such a tablet/convertible, specifically the Samsung Galaxy Book2.I'm a bit confused on a couple specific points.1. Firefox came out with a version specifically for ARM, so that emulation is avoided. Are there any incompatibilities with extensions in this version? In other words, it's not like a fork is it? I saw some posts on Reddit talking about how some extensions make it slow, but my question is about whether they will work at all. With forks like PaleMoon, a lot of FF extensions don't work at all. Sounds to me like all extensions for the standard FF will still work on this one but some might make it slow. Is this correct?2. I found at least one review that claims that there is "no hibernate mode" in this PC. See here:Wtf? How can there be no hibernate available? And can it be enabled again? Years ago I bought a really cheap Lenovo tablet with Windows 8 on it which also didn't have hibernate available by default, but it was possible to enable it after messing around with some things (don't remember the details). Also, I found this page from Arm itself, which specifically talks about hibernation in the Snapdragon 850 processor, which is the same model that is in that tablet:So, what should I believe? I suppose it's not a deal-breaker but not even having the option to hibernate sounds ridiculous... I'd feel better about buying it if I know that it's possible to enable it like I did on that tablet I owned previously.