Windows network label question...

Hi all, I have a question about how windows decides what to put as the network "name" when viewing network interfaces in network and sharing center. I have a windows DC handling DHCP and DNS, lets say the domain name is SHAM.WOW, the clients pointed to this server have the network name (located underneath the specific name of the network interface in network and sharing center) appear as SHAM.WOW. But when I connect the same clients (tested with or without windows domain membership) to a linux server running ISC-DHCP and BIND9, the network name just shows up as "Network X". Im passing option 15 on the DHCP server to declare the linux networks domain name, and an ipconfig /all on a client reports the search domain as the correct one for the linux server. Is there some special-sauce windows magic the windows DC can do that the linux one cant, or is there some other way to make the NIC report the correct DNS name as the network name?