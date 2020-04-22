Windows for a DEC Alpha 600au Workstation

StompCreek
Ok, don't laugh.
Short background, I am an old Dec Service Engineer.
I just inherited a DEC Alpha 600au Workstation that I would like load and run Windows.
Does anyone have a resource I can contact having a version of Windows that would load, build, and run?
