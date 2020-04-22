Windows for a DEC Alpha 600au Workstation

S

StompCreek

n00b
Joined
Apr 22, 2020
Messages
1
Ok, don't laugh.
Short background, I am an old Dec Service Engineer.
I just inherited a DEC Alpha 600au Workstation that I would like load and run Windows.
Does anyone have a resource I can contact having a version of Windows that would load, build, and run?
 
B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,212
StompCreek said:
Ok, don't laugh.
Short background, I am an old Dec Service Engineer.
I just inherited a DEC Alpha 600au Workstation that I would like load and run Windows.
Does anyone have a resource I can contact having a version of Windows that would load, build, and run?
Click to expand...
You can't build a windows, it's closed source. And driver support is probably going to be scetchy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top