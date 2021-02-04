Windows can't find Radeon RX5500 XT

R

Rodrigo1

n00b
Joined
Feb 4, 2021
Messages
1
Hello, this is my first post here.

A few weeks ago, I bought an ASRock Radeon RX5500XT to replace an aging HD 7770 for a Windows 7 PC. Here are some system specs:
Unfortunately, Windows repeatedly fails to recognize the new graphics card. The 5500 isn't showing up in Device Manager and, even though the video cable was plugged into the card's HDMI port (DVI-D at the monitor end), all I could get was standard VGA output. It was as if the 5500 didn't exist.

Here are some of the steps I took during troubleshooting;
  • Removed and re-seated the GPU in the PCIe x16 slot until it clicked into place
  • Verified that all 8 required pins (6+2) were fully inserted
  • Verified that the GPU was operating by feeling the fan's air current on my hand (even accidentally touching the slow-moving fan at one point) while the PC was running
Removing the 5500 and reinstalling the 7770 put everything back the way it was earlier that day, so I know that the PCIe slot is working properly.

There was no question of installing new AMD drivers since Windows would not acknowledge the card's presence; several attempts at manual installation of the downloaded driver failed.

According to the information I saw online and then on the product package, this card should work on Windows 7.

So my question is, what factors have I missed that led to Windows's inability to see this card?

Thanks in advance for any insights or suggestions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top