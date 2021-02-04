Windows can't find Radeon RX5500 XT

Hello, this is my first post here.
A few weeks ago, I bought an ASRock Radeon RX5500XT to replace an aging HD 7770 for a Windows 7 PC. Here are some system specs:
- Computer -- HP Pavilion HPE h9-1185
- OS -- Windows 7 Home Premium SP1, x64
- PSU -- 600W, factory-installed
Here are some of the steps I took during troubleshooting;
- Removed and re-seated the GPU in the PCIe x16 slot until it clicked into place
- Verified that all 8 required pins (6+2) were fully inserted
- Verified that the GPU was operating by feeling the fan's air current on my hand (even accidentally touching the slow-moving fan at one point) while the PC was running
There was no question of installing new AMD drivers since Windows would not acknowledge the card's presence; several attempts at manual installation of the downloaded driver failed.
According to the information I saw online and then on the product package, this card should work on Windows 7.
So my question is, what factors have I missed that led to Windows's inability to see this card?
Thanks in advance for any insights or suggestions.