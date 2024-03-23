Windows activation after CPU upgrade - originally used OEM license / product key

S

ss88

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 1, 2019
Messages
92
Two years ago, I built a PC on a Z690 board with Intel i5-12400 CPU and installed Windows 10 Pro with an OEM license/product key purchased from Whokeys.
I just upgraded CPU to i5-14600 and upgraded RAM from 32gb to 64gb. Motherboard was not changed, but I did have to update the BIOS given the jump in CPU generations. Now I have the "Activate Windows" watermark on my desktop. I tried re-entering the product key I purchased from Whokeys, but that isn't being accepted.

I guess these OEM keys cannot be reused even after a minor hardware change that does NOT involve replacing the motherboard?

Will buying another OEM key work? Or do I have to buy a retail key for Win 10 Pro?
 
The key is still valid. Like Nobu said you need to call the automated line to re activate it. It’s an automatic system no humans involved.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top