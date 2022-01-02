Windows 95 or 98 on somewhat modern hardware?

My old Plex server is soon to be retired. It's just a Latitude E6410 with a mostly dead keyboard and no battery + the screen is failing.. I've got an Optiplex 3040 SFF w/ I5 6500 coming to replace it and get away from SD only.



I have a ton of old dos and early windows games, and a 1000:1 Valuesoft disc that I got not too long ago that has a ton of games I used to play. I want to install 95/98 on this computer and hook it to my TV as a cheap retro game console.. Is this even possible to get it 100% working with sound? or do I need to run windows in an emulator like Dosbox to gain soundblaster support? It's an I5 520M, so anything tied to CPU cycle will be way too fast I know