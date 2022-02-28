Windows 11 (using WinReducer)...

After I use my Winreducer to tweak my Windows 11 install.
The windows updates does not work properly.
settings: system: windows update
When I click on "windows update" - nothing happens
I if type "update" at the windows start search & click on "check for updates" - it takes me back to the screen
settings: system: windows update
Any ideas how to fix this ?
