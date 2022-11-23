windows 11 running on parallels issue

I'm trying to install a Windows software on my M1 MBA running Parallels.
I get this error: https://i.postimg.cc/XqztB0FR/Screenshot-2022-11-22-at-8-03-28-PM.png
It says I need to turn Controlled Folder Access off which I already did before running the installation (see the screenshot).
I don't know what else I can do at this point. Any thoughts?
