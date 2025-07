w1retap said: They can be significantly cheaper, especially with Microsoft partner programs. Individual licenses are 20% cheaper alone in India. There's also tons of corporate & education program discounts for the 3rd world that gets milked. What they do is sign up for subscriptions where they get 10 or 100 keys under their account, then sell them off individually. Rinse and repeat. It's definitely illegal. I just don't see how paying for illegal activities is any better than just using the various github KMS scripts to bypass activation all together. One has a money trail tied to you, and the other does not. I'm not recommending either, but paying for it just seems odd to me. I'd rather have a known good key that I purchased legitimately. Click to expand...

I disagree. Buying keys from online stores who provide you with an invoice is completely in good faith. While downloading a KMS is bad faith to begin with. The only way you can get into trouble for the former is if they can prove that you were fully aware that the seller was illegitimate. But that's not realistic. And no, it's definitely not illegal. It might be against the TOS to resell keys, but that's a civil court case, not a criminal one, like piracy. And even if we accept that it is against TOS, it is not the people buying licenses online in good faith who are breaking the TOS, but the one who is reselling them without authorization.Not to mention activation scripts break all the time and you have to run shady software on your PC to mimic activation servers for them to work even temporarily.As for not supporting MS I disagree about that also. MS already got paid for these licenses,at some point, they are not stolen or generated by a third party.