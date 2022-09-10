Windows 11 never combine labels fix

So, evidently Win 11 removes the ability to set the option to never combine labels* on your task bar.



Is there any word on if/when that feature will be restored?













* Combine labels means that when you have multiple windows open of the same program you see only 1 icon on the task bar for it. W10 has an option to never combine them so that if you have 2 windows of the same program open (explorer for example) you see two instances open on the task bar