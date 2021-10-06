Windows 11 license for new custom PC

Hey everyone,

I'm in the initial stages of designing a custom PC to build, this will be my second custom build. The PC will be used primarily for gaming/streaming and other everyday basics (web surfing, office, etc.)

I plan on using Windows 11 as my OS, and I know of the special hardware requirements so I will make sure all components are compatible. What I'm not sure of is whether I should do a direct install of 11 and purchase a license from Microsoft, or buy a copy of 10 and then try to manually update to 11. I have found no information so far on how much a license would cost, but I know it could easily be $100+ if it's anything like past versions. The other thing I wonder is some sites that sell Windows 10 product keys for very low cost ($10-20) - if they're legitimate or if something's up with that, and even if they are legitimate, if Microsoft will honor the key if I tried to do a manual upgrade or fresh install of 11. I'm honestly not so familiar with how Windows licenses work these days - haven't really dealt with licenses or product keys since the days of Windows 7, except for my first custom PC build which had a physical Windows 10 bootable installer with the key.

I'm hoping someone could give me some guidance on this topic. And in case anyone thought to suggest - just a disclaimer, no, I am not really interested in sticking with Windows 10 for now.

Thanks for your time and I look forward to receiving some useful feedback.