Windows 11 File Explorer iPhone compatibility

I noticed on Windows 11 that browsing the DCIM folder or using the Import utility, I don't see all of the photo's and video I took. I see some of it but not all of it. I repeated the steps on Windows 10 and everything imports without error, so I know the content on the phone is clean.



I don't think this is a Trust issue because I do see some of the content, just not all. Maybe this is a CODEC issue? Anyone else see anything similar to this? iPhone is a 7 with iOS 14.8.1