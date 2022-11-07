Windows 11 detecting half of Memory installed

So I enabled XMP then found only half of my memory was being used. 32Gigs vs: 16Gigs So I swapped out with some other stick then I couldn't get it to boot or post.Took out the Cmos battery to get it to boot again Then put in the old Crucial 3600 sticks in and still only showed half of being used. Watched a few video on changing the value in MSConfig but that didn't work or changing memory value in MSCONFIG but it defaults back to 16 gigs. It was working yesterday unless XMP did something to the memory it didn't like I disabled it for now. It shows 32 Gigs of memory in the Bios but on Boot it only shows 16 Gigs. I didn't try testing all the sticks it might just be some bad Ram slots.