Windows 11 beta thread

Windows 11 just rolled out its official beta release. If you are in it, what are your thoughts on it? I was in the Dev channel but will be reinstalling Windows 10 and going with the beta channel instead. Surprisingly I haven't had any problems beyond a few minor inconveniences. I don't really use Windows primarily for work but still use it for gaming. It's been great so far, to be honest.



Whats your thoughts? Please don't use this thread to bitch about how we should be using Linux, go take that discussion somewhere else.