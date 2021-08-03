Windows 11 and secure boot

pmonkeyMike

Aug 2, 2021
Good Morning All,

I have become obsessed with installing Windows 11, shame on me.
I have a MSI MPG x570 gaming pro carbon wifi.
I need to switch to UEIF in order to enable secure boot, but when i reboot, it just goes back to the bios. It will only boot when Legacy + UEIF is chosen.
I have followed a video showing the tedious rebooting required to enable secure boot, which obviously has not worked.

BTW, i have joined the Windows Insider, which possibly is effecting the process. And I do have TPM 2 working.
Anybody have an idea how to fix this?
Thanks.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
i only had to turn on tpm in bios, i didnt enable secure boot. how are you trying to install, via updates??
 
