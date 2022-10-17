Windows 11 and folder properties

so windows 11 has had this annoying bug since i first started using it (am on 22h2 now) where customizing a folder's properties (by right clicking -> properties -> customize) ignores the check box for "apply this template to all subfolders"; now with 22h2, the Downloads folder always wants to group things by 'Date modified' and changing it to 'None' only affects the root Downloads folder. any subfolders ALWAYS have group by time turned on.



anyone know of a way to fix both of thee goddamn annoying bugs once and for all?