Windows 10 won't boot after adding second HDD

Darklightr

This is a first for me:

Just did a major upgrade on my roommate's computer (CPU - Intel 11th Gen/RAM - 16GB/Mobo - Gigabyte Z590 Gaming X/Storage - 2TB Firecuda NVME - top/CPU handled slot for PCIe4x4). I installed Windows 10 on the new NVME drive, no issues, even after several reboots. When I try to add one of his old SATA drives (2 SSDs and a WD mech from Win 7) as a secondary, it stops booting after the BIOS option. If I disconnect the old drive, it still won't boot, and I have to reinstall Windows.

In the BIOS I have made sure the drives show up, that the NVME drive is set to boot first, even tried enabling CSM support and specifying the specific boot order of all the drives - nothing helps. It's like if I connect one of his old HDDs it kills the new Windows 10 install. As far as the SATA controller itself, I tried disabling it, still no luck - and besides, I still have a SATA DVD burner connected the whole time, and it works fine with new Windows 10 install.

I have encountered many issues in my 25+ years of computing, but this one is a head-scratcher. Any help appreciated!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

sound like the old os's bootloader may be corrupting 10's. do you have external caddy? if not, you could enable hot plug on the sata and connect one after in windows and try to clean up any old os remnants.
 
Darklightr

pendragon1 said:
sound like the old os's bootloader may be corrupting 10's. do you have external caddy? if not, you could enable hot plug on the sata and connect one after in windows and try to clean up any old os remnants.
I thought of that, but I tried a pure data drive as well, same result. I'm really puzzled why just connecting it would pooch the new NVME Win 10 install...
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Darklightr said:
I thought of that, but I tried a pure data drive as well, same result. I'm really puzzled why just connecting it would pooch the new NVME Win 10 install...
uh yeah, that is very odd. bios is up to date? tried another port/cable for the sata drives? tried another nvme port?
 
