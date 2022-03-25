Windows 10 won't boot after adding second HDD

This is a first for me:



Just did a major upgrade on my roommate's computer (CPU - Intel 11th Gen/RAM - 16GB/Mobo - Gigabyte Z590 Gaming X/Storage - 2TB Firecuda NVME - top/CPU handled slot for PCIe4x4). I installed Windows 10 on the new NVME drive, no issues, even after several reboots. When I try to add one of his old SATA drives (2 SSDs and a WD mech from Win 7) as a secondary, it stops booting after the BIOS option. If I disconnect the old drive, it still won't boot, and I have to reinstall Windows.



In the BIOS I have made sure the drives show up, that the NVME drive is set to boot first, even tried enabling CSM support and specifying the specific boot order of all the drives - nothing helps. It's like if I connect one of his old HDDs it kills the new Windows 10 install. As far as the SATA controller itself, I tried disabling it, still no luck - and besides, I still have a SATA DVD burner connected the whole time, and it works fine with new Windows 10 install.



I have encountered many issues in my 25+ years of computing, but this one is a head-scratcher. Any help appreciated!