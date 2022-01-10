Windows 10 to Android 12 Phone - File Transfer Incomplete, No Errors

I've never had this problem before,. Recently i tried to copy about 45GB of data to my Android Pixel4a phone, and after it completed, with no errors, only 481MB were transferred. I've recreated the problem by transferring individual directories. Watching the file transfer , the transfer just stops, without errors, but it is incomplete. The transfer dialogue box shows the transfer is moving along just fine, then bam, the box goes away, like it is finished, but there are missing files and complete directories are missing.



Any ideas?