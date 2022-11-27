Windows 10 system restore to prev. restore point takes over 2.5 hr.

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,389
In the past few mth., I look after 2 unrelated windows 10 laptop, both requires a sys. restore as the PC is running very slow, the task bar icons takes forever to populate, slow over all.

The 1st PC, I pick the prev. restore pt. created by windows 10. I honestly thought it has lock up during sys. restore, as nothing happens for easily 1/2 hr., so did a shut down, and eventually windows 10 won't load up, and have to a factory reset.

The 2nd PC, after watching it for 20 min., I leave it untouched, then 2.5+ hr. later, the sys. finish off the restore.

But w/ windows 7, that process takes 15 min. at the most.

Is it something about windows 10 that is always like this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top