Windows 10 system image backup - opinions?

I have four older PCs we're not using much these days and I want to archive drive images to storage before wiping them and storing them. (Think ~Surface Pro 2 type PCs.) I see Windows 10 has a system image backup feature but haven't used it much. My primary use case would be ease of (a) opening the image on another PC to navigate the file system and copy off files and (b) restoring the image either to its original target HW or some other system. In the past, uncertainty about how to do both has generally led me to (a) make a system image and (b) do a bulk copy of all files so I have a logical copy as well. The problem with (b) as it pertains to Windows are always the myriad of gotchas with permissions etc. that leave me uncertain that I copied everything... particularly on a family PC that everyone touched at some point.



Any ideas as to how one might logically open a WIndows 10 system image on another PC to extract data? Or general comments on how you handle archival of old PCs with the least fuss?