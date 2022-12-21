Windows 10 Screensaver issue/ AWCC

I've been having issues with my screensaver NOT starting up after the determined time. It started when I got my AW38 last year, discovered it was the auto-install of AWCCService and Dell's Alienware software. Found out about 4 months ago, stopped the service, but it came back. Finally I blocked it and screensaver worked like normal for a while.But recently my machine does not go into screensaver again. AWCCService is not on my machine, went through services and didn't see anything. Did all the stuff that I found on the net about trying to fix this issue. Still can't find the cause.Would be stupid to nuke my machine because of this, but... it's annoying. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.