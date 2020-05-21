Windows 10 refusing to sleep.

Hey everyone, I've been battling my Win10 machine(main rig in sig) wanting to go to sleep for a few weeks now. I've tried changing power plans, starting and running as few apps as possible on startup, none of that mattered. I recently found and tried the powercfg -requests command and that found 'HD audio device - an audio stream is currently in use.' Apparently I have like 8 audio devices in the sound control panel, so last night I disabled all but 2 of them which I know are in use and voila the PC went right to sleep. I figured all was good and I wake up today to the PC being on again. I changed the sleep timer to 1 minute and the displays go out but the PC remains on. I run powercfg -requests again and its showing nothing at all, so here I am at a dead end again. Any help would be appreciated.