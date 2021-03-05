Windows 10 miner does run

I have a new utility PC that I am trying to run a miner on and have tried both gminer and teamredminer with the same results. When I run the batch file the command window flashes open then immediately shuts down. This is not the first time I've set up a miner. In fact I'm using the batch file from another PC that's working now (I've changed the worker ID on this new PC).

I've added the executable to the Trendmicro exception list but no matter what I do I get the same results. I can't find anything related to this problem for a resolution. Any ideas? Do I need to add this to some sort of Windows security exception list?



Powerspec (Microcenter)

Win10 Pro

Ryzen5 3600

16GB RAM

Radeon RX5500XT