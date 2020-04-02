Windows 10 LTSC 1809 HDMI audio stops working after screen blanking

G

Galvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 22, 2002
Messages
2,696
So when the screen blanks after X minutes. Setting under power options.
I can't get sound back. I have the receiver connected thru the video card using HDMI audio. It shows up as a second screen.
The primary screen is display port. The only way to fix it, is to remove the HMDI audio screen and add it back.

Using 2080ti with 445.75 drivers
 
